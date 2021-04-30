Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accuray exited the fiscal third quarter on a mixed note. The company registered growth in Service and Product revenues in the period. Also, solid demand for the Radixact, CyberKnife and TomoTherapy platforms steadily drives the top line. Gross orders rose in the quarter too. The company’s receipt of 510(k) FDA clearance for its ClearRT Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact System including regulatory clearance for the same in Japan is a positive as well. Further, the continued uptake of its latest innovations like Synchrony real-time motion tracking and delivery adaptation on Radixact along with its latest generation of Cyberknife S7 system buoys optimism on the stock. Additionally, a strong liquidity position is impressive. Over the past year, the stock has outperformed its industry. However, contraction of both margins is a concern. “

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Accuray currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ ARAY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,706. The company has a market capitalization of $439.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. Accuray has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accuray will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 20,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,484.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accuray by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,647,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after buying an additional 814,053 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 19.7% in the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,975,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,891,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,374,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 104,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

