Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 351 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,013 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.6% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.51 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.93.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

