Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24-$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.300-2.550 EPS.

ACHC traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 570,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,142. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACHC. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.90.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

