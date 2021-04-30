Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24-$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.300-2.550 EPS.
ACHC traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 570,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,142. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.
