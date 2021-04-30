Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Shares of ACHC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 736,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,110. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

