Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Holdings Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 149.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

Shares of ABMD opened at $322.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.98. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.28 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

