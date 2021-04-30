ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 25 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 30 target price on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 27.13.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

