Abacus Planning Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $76,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 6,344.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 623,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.25. 22,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $127.97. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.02.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

