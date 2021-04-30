Abacus Planning Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 6.5% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $689,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $172.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,043. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.55 and its 200-day moving average is $148.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

