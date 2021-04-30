Abacus Planning Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.74.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.90. The stock had a trading volume of 109,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,633. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The company has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

