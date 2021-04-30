Abacus Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,100,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.