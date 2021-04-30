Abacus Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.65.

Intuit stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $416.73. 16,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,902. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.56. The firm has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.30 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

