9,265 Shares in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,265 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $2,019,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Simmons First National by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,072,000 after buying an additional 146,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Simmons First National by 5,114.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.