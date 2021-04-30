779 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Tesla makes up 0.1% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 278,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,653 shares of company stock valued at $108,541,374. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $669.06 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $642.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,359.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $686.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $654.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

