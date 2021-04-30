$745.88 Million in Sales Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report sales of $745.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $735.80 million and the highest is $755.95 million. Kansas City Southern reported sales of $547.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.58. 37,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $304.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

