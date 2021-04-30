725 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Tesla makes up 1.1% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,294,658,000 after purchasing an additional 278,330 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $666.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $686.40 and a 200 day moving average of $654.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,653 shares of company stock valued at $108,541,374 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

