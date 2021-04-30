$722.80 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to report sales of $722.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $717.00 million to $734.74 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.66 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55.

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,479.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,500,158,000. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $228,720,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,071,000 after acquiring an additional 875,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $39,434,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 966.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,101 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

