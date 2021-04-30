$648.72 Million in Sales Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to announce $648.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $592.10 million and the highest is $705.34 million. The Boston Beer reported sales of $452.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,395.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,238.36.

The Boston Beer stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,210.19. 84,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,438. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $452.45 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,189.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,044.16.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

