6,020 Shares in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vericel by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of VCEL traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.05. 8,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6,195,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.