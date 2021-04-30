600 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 760.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,676,000 after purchasing an additional 251,296 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Okta by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $273.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of -141.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.24 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Insiders have sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694 in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

