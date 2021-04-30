6 Meridian Sells 434 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

6 Meridian cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in PTC were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in PTC by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PTC by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

PTC stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.12. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.98 and a 12-month high of $149.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.07, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $757,581.07. Insiders sold 27,549 shares of company stock worth $3,835,213 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.