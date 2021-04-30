6 Meridian Makes New $211,000 Investment in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,686,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 182,279 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 178,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 97,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $157,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HZO opened at $57.94 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

