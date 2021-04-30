6 Meridian Invests $209,000 in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $456,000. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 614,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HR opened at $31.73 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

