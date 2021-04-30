5,488 Shares in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Bought by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after buying an additional 1,125,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 427,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 143,639 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 545,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 136,253 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 101,968 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $5.45 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $514.54 million, a PE ratio of 181.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

