4,752 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,529,000 after buying an additional 2,160,222 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,393,000 after buying an additional 1,583,917 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,696,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,932,000 after purchasing an additional 427,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,750,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.24. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

