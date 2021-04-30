466 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 466 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 863.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.14.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $225.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.97. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $80.77 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.