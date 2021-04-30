$451.54 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will post sales of $451.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $453.70 million. NICE reported sales of $411.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

NICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,102,000 after acquiring an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NICE by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,347,000 after buying an additional 582,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 4,864,233.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after buying an additional 875,562 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,039,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 561,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $239.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.55 and its 200 day moving average is $246.89. NICE has a 1 year low of $160.73 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

