4,340 Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,596,000 after buying an additional 637,073 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,827,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $7,627,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $30,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $903,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,676 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,601 over the last 90 days. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

