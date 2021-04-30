41,508 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Purchased by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,865,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,430,000 after buying an additional 70,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $66,665,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.12. The stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,312. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $251.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

