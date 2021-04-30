$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will report sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.32 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $17.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.88 billion to $17.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $137.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $94.13 and a 1 year high of $137.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.25. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,247,000 after purchasing an additional 474,165 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

