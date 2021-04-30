$4.10 EPS Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that RH (NYSE:RH) will announce earnings per share of $4.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.68. RH posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 222.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $20.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.03 to $21.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $23.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.47 to $26.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.67.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $17.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $688.02. 398,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,681. RH has a 12-month low of $129.11 and a 12-month high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $581.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 87.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in RH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in RH by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

