3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Up 310.9% in April

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 310.9% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDDX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. 354,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,496. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. 3DX Industries has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

3DX Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

