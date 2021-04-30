3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Up 310.9% in April

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 310.9% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DDDX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. 354,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,496. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. 3DX Industries has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.23.
3DX Industries Company Profile
