3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,982 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,772 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 69.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in 3D Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102,230 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

