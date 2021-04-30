3,997 Shares in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 431.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 79.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.50.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

