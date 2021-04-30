39,264 Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Purchased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 26,666.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of ZNGA stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $10.96. 215,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,394,383. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $2,815,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,145,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,250.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $138,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 288,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,240,136 shares of company stock worth $13,851,022. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.