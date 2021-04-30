37,175 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 102,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $56.87 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $57.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.66.

