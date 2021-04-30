$36.96 Million in Sales Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to post $36.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.00 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $21.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $186.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.50 million to $187.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $262.51 million, with estimates ranging from $246.06 million to $291.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,998,000 after acquiring an additional 91,563 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,692 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,327,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $48,958,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,211,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSP stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.68. 111,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.74 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.82.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

