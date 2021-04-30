$342.27 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will announce $342.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.00 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $327.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLY. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,627,000 after buying an additional 1,459,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,059,000 after buying an additional 320,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $37,264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,235,000 after buying an additional 36,203 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 181,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,063. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

