3,400 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Purchased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALK. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,866,000 after acquiring an additional 973,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,298,000 after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.54.

ALK stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.25. 11,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,266. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,887 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

