33,500 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $69.67. 143,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,547. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.49 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.37.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

