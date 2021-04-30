3,276 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.52.

