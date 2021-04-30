3,242 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Bought by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

In other news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,007 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTLT stock opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.