$32.25 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will post sales of $32.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.43 million and the lowest is $31.95 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $42.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $129.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.18 million to $129.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $133.08 million, with estimates ranging from $131.01 million to $135.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

CDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CDR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,634. The firm has a market cap of $217.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.75%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Cedar Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

