$288.59 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to post $288.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.00 million and the highest is $296.67 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $292.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,931.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $975,700.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,564 shares of company stock worth $4,945,543. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.88. 143,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a one year low of $66.11 and a one year high of $101.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.73.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.