2,613 Shares in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVEE stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average is $84.15. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

