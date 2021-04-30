$251.20 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report sales of $251.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.50 million and the lowest is $248.20 million. LivaNova reported sales of $182.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.00 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

LIVN stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,192,000 after acquiring an additional 186,108 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in LivaNova by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,973,000 after acquiring an additional 206,295 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,152,000 after acquiring an additional 508,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in LivaNova by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,359,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,017,000 after acquiring an additional 137,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,557,000 after acquiring an additional 136,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

