24,690 Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,481,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $979,000.

TVTX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $24.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,313 in the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

