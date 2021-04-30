$225.85 Million in Sales Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will post sales of $225.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.07 million to $229.60 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $194.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $881.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $877.60 million to $892.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $994.97 million, with estimates ranging from $975.25 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3,271.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.8% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $45,799,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $433.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,829. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $204.47 and a 1 year high of $444.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.