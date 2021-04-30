$2.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. United Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $3.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $12.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $13.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.69 to $15.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.13.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.24. 193,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,489. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.07 and a 200 day moving average of $158.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

