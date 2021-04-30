$196.14 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report sales of $196.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.23 million and the lowest is $185.70 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $206.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $830.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $809.80 million to $852.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $872.32 million, with estimates ranging from $770.88 million to $907.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share.

DIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. CL King raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIN traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $97.22. 2,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,639. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.66. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $97.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

