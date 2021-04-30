1,900 Shares in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPFI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after buying an additional 57,323 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 21,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

SPFI opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $411.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.64.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.